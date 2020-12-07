UAE-based independent power producer Phanes Group will build a 93 MW solar power plant in the south of the country.From pv magazine France The Malian government has approved the construction of a 93 MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Touna, in southern Mali. The €106 million solar facility will be built by UAE-based independent power producer Phanes Group. Construction work is expected to take 18 months. The electricity generated by the solar park will be sold under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), by the company's local unit, Phanes Energy Mali, to state-owned power utility Energie ...

