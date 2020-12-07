FactMR: Cold Milling Machine Market to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 4% During 2020-2030: Fact.MR

Manufacturers are focusing on the development & implementation of improved products that employ the latest technologies which is boosting the market growth.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / The cold milling machine market is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR of 4% during the projected period of 2020-2030. The market expansion is mainly attributable to the increase in construction, particularly non-residential construction projects. As per Fact.Mr recent study, while the market has suffered a glitch on the onset of COVID-19, motivational measures by governments and restoration of construction activities is poised to generate notable propsects for market players in the long run.

"Usage of cold milling machines in Middle East and Asia Pacific will counterbalance some of the loss of momentum in conventionally robust markets of Europe and US." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2598

Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for majority of market share in the global market, followed by North America.

The large size category will be accounting for the largest share in the global market.

Above 300 KW engine power segments is likely to remain dominant over the assessment period.

Asphalt road segment will foresee high growth due to the rising demand for cold milling machines for maintaining and repairing asphalt roads.

Drivers

Construction of new roads systems in emerging regions to impel market growth.

Growth in road construction projects due to the increasing traffic congestion will generate prospects for the market players during the forecast period.

Upgradation of aging roads and pavements is projected to drive the market.

Increased uptake of cold milling machine for concrete and asphalt roads will be fuelling market growth.

Constraints

Higher cost of maintenance of cold milling machines remains a deterrent to the market growth

Due to high initial cost has led to entry in the market for entrants not an easy proposition.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

The demand for cold milling machine market witnessed was severely affected on the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak. The market is mainly dependent on the construction industry. The industry was already encountering multiple challenges from lack of credit avenues and funds to bankruptcies; the onset of COVID-19 marred it further. This, consecutively, ensued in restraining the growth of the market.

Explore the global cold milling machine market with 92 figures, 57 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/2598/cold-milling-machine-market

Competition Landscape

Key players identified in the global cold milling machine market are Bomag GmbH, Astec Industries, Inc. (Roadtec.), Caterpillar Inc., Wirtgen group, CMI Roadbuilding Ltd, Xugong Group Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Huatong Power Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., SANY GROUP, Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd. and Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The accessibility of the machines at the distribution channels develops price variations due to a rise in the competition amid the local players. This is projected to lead players to deliver more cost-efficient, technologically superior and new-gen cold milling machine amid the assessment period.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the cold milling machine market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of size (small, medium and large), engine power (less than 155 kW, between 155 kW to 300 kW and above 300 kW), application (asphalt road and concrete road), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of Fact.MR's Industrial Goods Landscape

Rough Terrain Lift Trucks Market: Find insights on rough terrain lift trucks market with analysis of segments, statistics, influencers, market players, and business strategies adopted over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Asphalt Mixing Plant Market: Fact.MR's report on the asphalt mixing plant market offers insights on the market during 2020 to 2030, including restraints, revenue sources, market leaders, and market strategies.

Asphalt Paver Market: Read an analysis of the asphalt paver market with insights on growth factors, opportunities, restraints, regional market forecast, regulatory policies, and strengths of market leaders.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Fact.MR is headquartered in Dublin, and has offices in Dubai. Fact.MR's latest market research reports industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1728/global-cold-milling-machine-market

SOURCE: FactMR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/619759/Cold-Milling-Machine-Market-to-Grow-at-a-Steady-CAGR-of-4-During-2020-2030-FactMR