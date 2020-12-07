VIP-Media: David Imonitie: Changing Lives For The Better

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / David Imonitie remembers when he and his family were living on Staten Island, surviving on food stamps. It is a far cry from his life now as he travels the world, inspiring people to live their best life, even as we face a pandemic, through the power of the Law of Attraction and the Power of Proximity.

David, 37, was born in the U.S. but grew up in Nigeria for the first ten years of his life. When his mother moved David and his sisters back to the states, they lived in a cousin's cramped apartment.

During his sophomore year of college, David's life changed dramatically. He was now a 20-year-old sophomore in college with two children to support and he had no money. He turned to crime, stealing from a department store, and was caught. David's parents were able to bail him out.

David admits. "Life is a process that you have to go through and grow through." According to David, mistakes can help people learn and grow.

David's faith also helped him move forward. He would read proverbs at the end of the day during his childhood. One proverb that stood out, and David still reminds himself of to this day is, 'As he thinketh in his heart, so is he.' This proverb illustrates David's use of the Law of Attraction.

The Law of Attraction

Imonitie says to continuously hold a vision for your future and then act on it. Acting on it is key because a lot of people envision a better future for themselves, but do not follow through to accomplish that future. Envisioning is the one common thread that successful people from CEOs to multi-millionaires have in common. David says you need to ask yourself, "What do you desire for your life? What are your top three desires that you have for your future?" David suggests:

1.Begin with the end goal in mind.

2.Fail forward - learn from failures and move forward.

3.Repeat the end result in mind.

4.Be persistent and consistent. Persistence is the seed for faith.

5.Do the activities or tasks that will help you reach your goal.

David recommends placing the future you into your present world. List three things that you will do to physically experience your future. "For example, test drive your dream car," says David. Placing your future self into your present experience makes you feel that you already have that car or that dream house.

"For me, that embodies the law of attraction, the notion that you become what you think about. People become successful because of their way of thinking and faith. You have to have a clear picture of the end in mind," Imonitie explains. David has successfully applied this law of attraction to his benefit and those who attend his seminars.

The Power of Proximity

After realizing he was working very hard for very little financial return in network marketing, David met the man who would be his mentor. He found himself sitting behind his friend's Bentley and realized and believed that this kind of wealth and security was possible for him in his life. David had found that listening to the right information could make all the difference between a life of squalor and one of success.

"He'd made millions. When I sat in his car when I touched it, I thought, 'This is possible.' You have to surround yourself with the right people to succeed," David recalls. "Be humble enough to follow someone who has what you want." David calls this The Power of Proximity. David recommends:

1.Place yourself in the right environment. Position yourself in the environment and lifestyle you want for yourself.

2.Build relationships daily. Make a list of five people you will contact today.

3.Utilize those relationships to further build relationships of people who can bring you closer to your goal.

David is the creator of BelieveNation, a private free community and revolutionary achievement platform for entrepreneurs, or anyone, who is not willing to settle for average. David is changing the lives of millions of people who are ready to transform their lives for absolute freedom. Freedom from financial burden, freedom with more time with family and friends, freedom to travel and freedom to have an adventurous lifestyle.

David's faith in the power of belief and cultivating daily successful habits, especially during the pandemic, are front in center in what he teaches aspiring entrepreneurs. David also still challenges himself and does not rest on his laurels. He is looking to successfully reach and help change the lives of one billion people, all based on the power of belief. David also has started the nonprofit iBelieve Foundation specifically for teens and young adults to help them develop goals and learn to utilize the power of belief in themselves.

"Success is not an accident. It is a belief, a belief in a higher power, a belief of your power," states David.

