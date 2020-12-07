With effect from 12/11/2020, the unit rights in Triboron International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including 12/23/2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: TRIBO UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015244652 Order book ID: 211527 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 12/11/2020, the paid subscription units in Triboron International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: TRIBO BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015244660 Order book ID: 211528 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB