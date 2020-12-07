The "Europe Tissue Engineering Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Material Type, Applications, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe tissue engineering market is expected to reach US$ 7,368.93 million by 2027 from US$ 2,798.86 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-2027.

The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, road accidents, and trauma injuries, and technological advancements in 3D tissue engineering techniques. High cost associated to the tissue engineering process is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing financial contributions by government and private sector are likely to fuel the growth of the Europe tissue engineering market during the forecast period.

Tissue engineering is a blend of material methods and cellular activities. This approach involves the use of physicochemical and biochemical attributes of humans to replace the biological tissues and strengthen them. It is an innovative technology that works either separately or in conjunction with scaffolds, stem cells, regenerative medicine, and growth factors or negotiators. The process utilizes molecular and cellular processes in combination with the principles of material engineering to surgically repair and restore tissue.

The tissue engineering market in Europe is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, and the growth is driven by the increase in research activities, growing demand for organ transplants, escalating number of initiatives by market players for expanding their presence in the region, and higher adoption of stem cell research in several European countries.

In the Europe, due to an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, healthcare professionals and leading organizations are rechanneling the flow of healthcare resources from R&D to primary care, which is slowing down the process of innovation. Further, the pandemic is also hindering the conduct of clinical trials and drug development, and the operations of diagnostic industry in Europe.

For instance, Stryker Corporation, a well-known player in the tissue engineering industry, has diverted operations to manufacture COVID-19 diagnostics and PPE kits. Moreover, according to a recent survey published by Medscape in July 2020, substantial disruption has been witnessed in routine research activities that include tissue engineering and regenerative medicines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid increase in the number of the infected patients in the Italy and Spain is likely to result in the slowdown of the market growth in the near future.

In 2019, the biologically derived material segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe tissue engineering market. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of biomaterials due to their natural regenerative potential to restore tissue functioning and ability to facilitate the on demand release of chemokines with the procedure. Further, the synthetic material segment is likely to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Europe Tissue engineering Market Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Tissue engineering Market Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Europe Tissue engineering Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Number of Road Accidents and Trauma Injuries, and Elevating Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of 3D Tissue engineering

5.1.3 Government and Private sector funding

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost associated with tissue engineering

5.3 Impact Analysis

6. Tissue engineering Market Europe Analysis

6.1 Europe Tissue engineering Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

7. Europe Tissue engineering Market Analysis By Material Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Tissue engineering Market, By Material Type 2019-2027 (%)

7.2.1 Europe Tissue engineering Market Material Type Segment Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Material Type (US$ Mn)

7.3 Biologically Derived Material

7.4 Synthetic Material

7.5 Other

8. Europe Tissue engineering Market Analysis By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Tissue engineering Market, By Application 2019-2027 (%)

8.2.1 Europe Tissue engineering Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

8.3 Orthopedic, Musculoskeletal and Spine

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Europe Orthopedic, Musculoskeletal and Spine Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Skin

8.5 Cardiology and Vascular

8.6 Neurology

8.7 Others

9. Europe Tissue engineering Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 Regional Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Europe Tissue Engineering Market

10.1 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Company Profiles

Stryker Corporation

Organogenesis Inc.

Cook Biotech Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Acelity L.P.Inc

Allergan Plc.

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Baxter International Inc.

DePuy Synthes (Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppygkp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005756/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900