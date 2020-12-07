The "Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Automotive Segment to Dominate Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market during the forecast period (2020-2027)

The market is expected to reach US$233.82 million by 2027 from US$35.54 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the Europe mobile access control platform market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Rising demand for connected security systems are the major factor driving the growth of the Europe mobile access control platform market. However, difficulty in maintaining data security and privacy hinder the growth of Europe mobile access control platform market.

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, Italy, Spain, Germany, UK, and France are some of the worst affected member states in the European region. Businesses in the region are facing severe economic difficulties as they either had to suspend their operations or substantially reduce their activities. The region is a major manufacturing and industrial hub for sectors such as construction sector. Hence, due to business lockdowns, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, the region is anticipated to be an economic slowdown in 2020 and most likely in 2021.

In Europe, Spain, Italy, and Germany have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions to limit coronavirus spread among its citizens. European countries represent a significant market for mobile access control platform adoption and growth due to individual customers' high purchasing power and boosting the mobile access control platform industry. Several commercial buildings are experiencing less traffic from building entrants during lockdowns and have implemented 'stay-at-home' orders.

However, the demand for mobile access control platform is likely only to be minimally impacted in 2020, since various companies are progressively starting their business. Furthermore, the mobile access control platform will gain more significance after the coronavirus pandemic since it is a contactless technology.

The Europe mobile access control platform market is segmented into technology, application, and country. Based on technology, the market is segmented into bluetooth and NFC. In 2019, the bluetooth segment held the largest share in Europe mobile access control platform market. Similarly, based on application, the market is bifurcated into commercial, automotive, and others. The commercial segment contributed a substantial share in 2019.

Kisi Inc, BlueID, YPTOKEY, Proxy Inc, Remotelock, Salto System, and Brivo Systems LLC are among the leading companies in the Europe mobile access control platform market. The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in 2020, RemoteLock, declared that it has been added to PSA Security Network's Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Program. This partnership between these 2 companies will make RemoteLock's cloud-based software, EdgeState, along with its line of OpenEdge smart locks available to the PSA integrator network.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising demand for connected security systems

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Difficulty in maintaining data security and privacy

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Developments in the automotive sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Utilizing blockchain technology for authentication

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning

7. Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Analysis By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2019 and 2027

7.3 Bluetooth

7.4 NFC

8. Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Analysis By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 and 2027

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial: Mobile Access Control Platform Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.3.3 Offices

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Others

9. Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Country Analysis

10. Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11. Mobile Access Control Platform Market Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development

11.4 Competitive Analysis

12. Company Profiles

Kisi Inc

BlueID

YPTOKEY

Proxy Inc

Remotelock

Salto System

Brivo Systems LLC

