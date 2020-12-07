Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce that the Swiss Innovation Agency Innosuisse has approved its grant application and will fund 50 percent of the CHF 1.3 million development project. The project aims to develop solid-state electrolytes and the grant will be used to co-finance a sophisticated manufacturing simulation of 3D-printed solid-state batteries.

A research consortium of Blackstone Resources (BLS), the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) and the Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH) will upscale the synthesis of solid-state electrolytes developed by Empa

A solid-state battery can provide repeated, reliable and safe discharges without the potential risk of thermal runaway, explosion or outgassing during frequent use. This means that it can be used within areas and constructions that were previously unthinkable for other battery types. This opens a wide range of applications.

The industrial production of the next generation of lithium-ion batteries with solid-state electrolytes is based on the production of electrodes from Blackstone's own 3D-printing process. To scale up production based on a solid scientific foundation, BFH will contribute its know-how in production simulation and optimisation. Once implemented, the aim is to manufacture battery cells for less than EUR 80 per kWh

Blackstone Resources AG sees solid-state electrolytes as a key component for the next battery technology and will produce this technology at scale and independently in the future.

These activities correspond closely with Blackstone's latest press releases on the progress to date made by Blackstone Technology GmbH in Döbeln, Germany a subsidiary of Blackstone Resources. The company has passed a number of milestones through its research and development programmes for both solid-state and 3D-printing battery technologies. Combined with Blackstone's access to battery materials, these disruptive ventures form a solid basis for the company to deliver competitive cell production in Europe.

About: Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa)

Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology, is an interdisciplinary Swiss research institute for applied materials sciences and technology. As part of the ETH Domain, it is an institution of the Swiss Federation.

About: Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH)

Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH) is located in and around the city of Bern. Research at BFH is characterised by strong links between practice and teaching, collaboration with partners from business, society and culture.

The research group Processes Optimization in Manufacturing at the Institute for Smart Industrial Systems (i3s) focuses on developing innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for high-performance, intelligent industrial processes, in particular for battery cell manufacturing systems.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

