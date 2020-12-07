VCSEL Market Size USD 2996.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The VCSEL Market is segmented by Product type (Single Mode, Multi Mode), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Data Center, Automotive, Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Military). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronics & Electrical Category.

The global VCSEL market size is projected to reach USD 2996.8 Million by 2026, from USD 1730.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of VCSEL market size are, increasing applications of VCSELs in data communication, growing adoption of 3D sensing applications in smartphones, technological advancements, increasing interest of OEMs to adopt VCSELs in consumer devices, and the use of VCSELs in the LiDAR systems.

Inquire for Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-12Q386/Global_United_States_European_Union_and_China_VCSEL

TRENDS DRIVING THE GROWTH OF VCSEL MARKET SIZE

Due to high bandwidth and low cost, vertical cavity surface emitting lasers are used in data centers to meet the high data capacity requirements of short-range optical communication systems. VCSELs are largely deployed in optical fiber data transmission in data centers. The rapid growth of the internet and cloud computing applications, which are driving data centers to upgrade their links, is expected to drive the growth of VCSELs' market size.

Rapid adoption in the 3D sensing and gesture recognition technologies in consumer electronics is expected to increase the growth of the VCSEL market size. Gesture recognition technology has been commonly used in various consumer products, such as tablet PCs. Technology improves touchscreen capabilities by allowing users to make movements at a remote venue, regardless of the location of the computer. For this application, the stability of the wavelength over the entire operating temperature spectrum of the optical source is critical for indirect noise reduction in the received signal.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12Q386/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-vcsel

VCSEL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest VCSEL market share, followed by Europe. In 2016, the U.S. dominated the market in North America; similarly, the rest of Europe, except the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain and Italy, led the overall market in the European region.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the lucrative opportunities provided by countries such as China, India, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and other countries. These countries have adopted VCSEL solutions due to the growth in mobile penetration and cloud deployment of small and medium-sized enterprises.

By Region

North America ,

, Europe ,

, Asia-Pacific ,

, South America ,

, Middle East & Africa .

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-12Q386/Global_United_States_European_Union_and_China_VCSEL

VCSEL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single Mode

Multimode.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer Electronics

Data Center

Commercial & Industrial

Automotive

Healthcare

Military.

Key Companies:

Finisar

Lumentum

Broadcom

Philips Photonics

II-VI

IQE

AMS

Vixarinc

Santec

Vertilas

Coherent

TT Electronics

Newport

Neophotonics.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-12Q386&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-12Q386&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

? VCSEL for Data Communication Market size is expected to reach USD 358.41 Million by 2027 from USD 120.52 Million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 13.54% from 2020 to 2027. Major factors driving the growth of VCSEL for Data Communication Market size are rapid growth in the demand for wireless technologies, advancements in wireless communication technologies.

? Single-Mode VCSEL Market is segmented by type Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), Others, by application Consumer Electronics, Data Center, Automotive, Commercial & Industrial, Healthcare, Military and by various regions.

? Multi-Mode VCSEL Market

? Flip-chip VCSEL Market is segmented by type Single Mode, Multi-Mode, by application Face Recognition, Power Electronics, Illumination, Optical Fiber Communication and by various regions.

? Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) VCSEL Market

? Indium Phosphide (InP) VCSEL Market

Click Here To Find More Similar Reports On VCSEL Market

ABOUT US

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg