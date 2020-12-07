Anzeige
Montag, 07.12.2020
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der “Milliardenmacher” hat zugeschlagen!
07.12.2020 | 18:20
World High Life PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / World High Life PLC (LSE:LIFE), the AQSE listed investment company with a focus on developing business opportunities in the regulated cannabis industry in Europe, gives notice that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 12:00 noon on 31 December 2020 at 7-9 Swallow Street, London, W1B 4DE.

Copies of the Notice of AGM, together with the Form of Proxy and the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020 will be posted to shareholders shortly and will be available to view on the Company's website at www.worldhighlife.uk.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Robert Payment

Acting Chairman

World High Life PLC

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

info@worldhighlife.uk

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

ma@peterhousecap.com

af@peterhousecap.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619789/World-High-Life-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Annual-General-Meeting

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
