Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Todd Buehl Appointed Blackhawk Bank Director

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Todd Buehl, Chief Financial Officer of ABC Supply Co., Inc., has been appointed to the board of directors of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) and its subsidiary, Blackhawk Bank.

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is based in Beloit, WI and is one of the largest private companies in the U.S. Since 2004, Todd has served ABC and its affiliates in various finance and managerial functions and was appointed CFO in 2014. He oversees all accounting and finance functions and also leads the company's corporate development strategy. "Todd's unique skillset, coupled with financial industry experience, will be a perfect fit for our board," said Todd James, Chairman and CEO. "His exceptional expertise and strategic insights will make him a valued member as we continue to navigate through these unprecedented times," he added.

Buehl is a graduate of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Economics, and he later went on to attend the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University where he received a Master of Business Administration. His previous work experience includes Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Hendricks Holding Company, Inc., and various investment banking roles at William Blair & Company, LLC. He has served as a board member for various Hendricks companies and local non-profit organizations.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The Company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions; success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers.

