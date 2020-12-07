DJ MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 07 December 2020 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUS GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.37 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0496786905 EUR LAUU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.37 Austr LN alia (S&P/ ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407892592 GBP GILS GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.22 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1439943090 GBP GIL5 GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.16 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407893301 GBP GILI GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.25 Core LN FTSE Actua ries UK Gilts Infla tion- Linke d (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU2099288503 USD GOUD USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.05 Core LN Globa l Gover nment Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU2099288503 USD GOVD GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.05 Core LN Globa l Gover nment Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781541096 GBP LCUK GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.12 Core LN Morni ngsta r UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUS GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.08 Core LN Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1781540957 USD LCUD USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.08 Core LN Morni ngsta r US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1646360971 EUR MFEX GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.19 Core LN MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD US10 USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.55 Core LN US Treas ury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407890620 USD U10G GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.55 Core LN US Treas ury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD US13 USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.62 Core LN US Treas ury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407887162 USD U13G GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.62 Core LN US Treas ury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD U37G GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.82 Core LN US Treas ury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888996 USD US37 USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.82 Core LN US Treas ury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD U71G GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.83 Core LN US Treas ury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1407888053 USD US71 USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.83 Core LN US Treas ury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1650492256 GBP 100D GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.2 FTSE LN 100 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1563455630 GBP KLMG GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.04 Green LN Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU1407891602 GBP COUK GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.59 iBoxx LN GBP Liqui d Corpo rates Long Dated UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXJ USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.11 MSCI LN Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1220245556 USD PAXG GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.11 MSCI LN Pacif ic Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1923627332 GBP RUSL GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.75 MSCI LN Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1923627332 GBP RUSU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.75 MSCI LN Russi a UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1950341179 GBP SP5G GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.78 S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedge d to GBP - Dist Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.23 S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) Lyxor LU0496786657 USD LSPX GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.23 S&P LN 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) Lyxor LU0832436512 EUR SGQP GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.53 SG LN Globa l Quali ty Incom e NTR UCITS ETF - Dist Computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 7th December 2020 The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 09th December 2020. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU0496786657, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU1407892592, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU1781541096, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1646360971, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407888053, LU1407888053, LU1650492256, LU1563455630, LU1407891602, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1923627332, LU1923627332, LU1950341179, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU0832436512, , , Category Code: DIV TIDM: LSPU LN Sequence No.: 89201 EQS News ID: 1153414 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 07, 2020 12:32 ET (17:32 GMT)