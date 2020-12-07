DJ MULTI UNITS FRANCE: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

Lyxor International Asset Management (CACX LN) MULTI UNITS FRANCE: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 07-Dec-2020 / 17:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS FRANCE Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 07 December 2020 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.31 CAC LN 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007075494 EUR MGTU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.19 DJ LN Globa l Titan s 50 UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.07 FTSE LN MIB UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.52 Japan LN (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR Lyxor FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.52 Japan LN (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR Lyxor FR0010261198 EUR MEUU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.58 MSCI LN Europ e (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010261198 EUR MEUG GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.58 MSCI LN Europ e (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010296061 EUR USAL GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.6 MSCI LN USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010296061 EUR USAU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.6 MSCI LN USA UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.22 MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.22 MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.95 MSCI LN World UCITS ETF - Month ly Hedge d to USD - Dist Computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of share class as of 7th December 2020 1 Record Date subject to local rule applicable to the main listing place. The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 09th December 2020. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU0496786657, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU1407892592, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU1781541096, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1646360971, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407888053, LU1407888053, LU1650492256, LU1563455630, LU1407891602, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1923627332, LU1923627332, LU1950341179, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU0832436512, , , Category Code: DIV TIDM: CACX LN Sequence No.: 89202 EQS News ID: 1153417 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 07, 2020 12:38 ET (17:38 GMT)