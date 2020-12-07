Further analyses from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study at ASH 2020 highlight the potential of daratumumab subcutaneous formulation in treatment of rare blood disease

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson Johnson announced today new data from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study, which evaluated DARZALEX? (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (D-VCd) as a treatment for patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis, a rare disease associated with deterioration of vital organs, most notably the heart, kidneys and liver, for which there are no currently approved therapies.1,2 The data, which were featured in an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting, showed a significantly higher complete haematologic response rate with D-VCd treatment in patients with this potentially fatal blood disorder compared to the standard regimen and consistent decreases in markers of disease, indicative of deep haematologic responses (Abstract #552).3

These data supported the recent submissions to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for daratumumab SC for the treatment of patients with AL amyloidosis. The submissions are being reviewed by the EMA and FDA to seek the first approval for any drug in this disease.4,5

"AL amyloidosis is a rare blood disease in which abnormal proteins build up in the tissues and organs and eventually cause major organ deterioration," said study investigator, Raymond L. Comenzo, M.D.,* Director, John C. Davis Myeloma and Amyloid Program, Tufts Medical Center and ANDROMEDA study investigator. "The data being presented at ASH show the potential of this new treatment regimen. Compared to VCd alone, D-VCd increased haematologic response rates and prolonged major organ deterioration-progression-free survival (MOD-PFS)."

Key Findings from the ANDROMEDA Oral Presentation Abstract #552:

The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study was complete haematologic response rate, defined as normalisation of the free light chain (FLC) and serum free light chain ratio (FCLr) and negative serum and urine immunofixation. 3 The overproduction of light chains by plasma cells leads to the deposit of an abnormal protein called amyloid in major organs, interfering with their function. 6,7

The overproduction of light chains by plasma cells leads to the deposit of an abnormal protein called amyloid in major organs, interfering with their function. The data showed that haematologic response rates were higher in patients with newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis who were treated with D-VCd compared to VCd alone (53 percent vs. 18 percent, respectively), a current treatment regimen offered to patients with AL amyloidosis. 3

Results consistently favour the daratumumab-containing regimen across various measures of deep haematological response: Haematological response based upon iFLC =20 mg/L (regardless of FLC ratio) favoured D-VCd vs. VCd (71 percent vs. 20 percent). 3 Haematological response based upon the difference between iFLC and uninvolved FLC (dFLC)<10 mg/L (regardless of FLC ratio) favoured D-VCd vs. VCd (64 percent vs. 31 percent). 3 MOD-PFS was longer in patients treated with D-VCd who achieved deep haematologic response by all criteria including complete haematological response, low iFLC, low dFLC. 3



Additionally, D-VCd had an acceptable safety profile, consistent with that previously observed for each of the agents alone.3

"AL amyloidosis is a challenging disease to diagnose and treat, with symptoms that mimic other conditions. Due to delayed diagnosis, major organ deterioration can occur," said Jessica Vermeulen, M.D., Ph.D., Global Medical Head/Clinical Leader, Hematology Oncology, Janssen Research Development, LLC. "It is our hope that the ANDROMEDA study contributes to raising awareness of AL amyloidosis among patients and providers, and that, pending health authority reviews, approval of daratumumab SC will bring a much-needed and effective treatment option to patients."

"We are encouraged by these results, which show that a daratumumab-based combination therapy can offer new hope to patients living with the rare blood disease of AL amyloidosis and address a significant unmet need," said Dr Catherine Taylor, Vice President, Medical Affairs Therapeutic Area Strategy, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Janssen-Cilag Ltd., Middle East. "If approved, it could offer new hope to patients living with AL amyloidosis and address a significant unmet need."

Extent of cardiac involvement at baseline has a major impact on clinical outcomes for patients with AL amyloidosis.8 A separate poster presentation of the ANDROMEDA data focused on the impact of cardiac involvement in newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis patients (Abstract #1392).8 Results found the rates of haematologic, cardiac and renal response at six months were higher in the D-VCd group than in the VCd group regardless of baseline cardiac stage (I, II or III) with more than 76 percent of these patients having a baseline cardiac stage of II or higher.8 Additionally, both MOD-PFS and major organ deterioration-event-free survival (MOD-EFS) favored D-VCd across baseline cardiac stages.8

*Raymond L. Comenzo, M.D., is lead investigator of the ANDROMEDA study and was not compensated for any media work.

ENDS#

About the ANDROMEDA Study

ANDROMEDA (NCT03201965) is an ongoing Phase 3, randomised, open-label study investigating the safety and efficacy of daratumumab SC in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone (D-VCd), compared to VCd alone, in the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis.9,10 The study includes 388 patients with newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis with measurable haematologic disease and one or more organs affected. The primary endpoint is overall complete haematologic response rate by intent-to-treat. Secondary endpoints include major organ deterioration-progression-free survival, major organ deterioration event free survival, organ response rate, overall survival, and time to haematologic response, among others.9,10

About daratumumab and daratumumab SC

Daratumumab is a first-in-class biologic targeting CD38, a surface protein that is highly expressed across multiple myeloma (MM) cells, regardless of disease stage.11,12 Daratumumab is believed to induce tumour cell death through multiple immune-mediated mechanisms of action, including complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), as well as through apoptosis, in which a series of molecular steps in a cell lead to its death.11,12 A subset of myeloid derived suppressor cells (CD38+ MDSCs), CD38+ regulatory T cells (Tregs) and CD38+ B cells (Bregs) are decreased by daratumumab-mediated cell lysis.11,12

In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Janssen an exclusive licence to develop, manufacture and commercialise daratumumab.13 Since launch, it is estimated that more than 154,000 patients have been treated with daratumumab worldwide.14 In June 2020, daratumumab SC (daratumumab and hyaluronidase human-fihj) was approved by the European Commission as the only subcutaneous CD38-directed antibody approved to treat patients with multiple myeloma.15 Daratumumab SC is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology.15

Daratumumab is being evaluated in a comprehensive clinical development programme across a range of treatment settings in MM, such as in frontline and relapsed settings.16,17,18,19,20,21,22,23 Additional studies are ongoing or planned to assess the potential of daratumumab SC in other malignant and pre-malignant haematologic diseases in which CD38 is expressed, such as smouldering myeloma and AL amyloidosis.24,25 For more information, please see https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/.

For further information on daratumumab, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics at https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/darzalex.

About AL amyloidosis

Light chain (AL) amyloidosis is a rare and potentially fatal haematologic disorder that can affect the function of multiple organs.6,7 The disease occurs when bone marrow produces abnormal antibodies called light chains, which clump together to form a substance called amyloid. These clumps of amyloid are deposited in tissues and vital organs and interfere with normal organ function, eventually causing organ deterioration.6,7 AL amyloidosis is the most common type of systemic amyloidosis.1It frequently affects the heart, kidneys, digestive tract, liver and nervous system.6,7 Diagnosis is often delayed and prognosis is poor due to advanced, multi-organ, particularly cardiac, involvement.6,7 Approximately 30,000 to 45,000 patients in the European Union and the United States have AL amyloidosis.2

References:

