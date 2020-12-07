Invitrx Therapeutics Profiled on BioInformant About Co-Sponsoring Baylx, Inc's US FDA Approved Umbilical Cord Tissue Mesenchymal Stem Cells Product for COVID-19

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Invitrx Therapeutics, headquartered in Irvine, California, is a global research-based life science company with more than 10 years of experience in the harvesting and isolation of stem cells for the discovery, development and manufacture of innovative cell and gene therapy products. The company's prime focus is advancing the field of regenerative medicine through scientific research and development. The organization's leadership consists of industry experts in regenerative medicine including scientific, clinical, and regulatory affairs.

Invitrx Therapeutics' continued efforts to be the leader in innovative cellular therapy had just recently been reinforced with the company's collaboration with Baylx, Inc. (Baylx) to co-sponsor and spearhead the clinical trial of Baylx's FDA approved IND for COVID-19 indication using Human Umbilical Cord Tissue Mesenchymal Stem Cells (hUC-MSC) product, as featured by BioInformant on Nov. 23, 2020. This publication can be seen in full at https://bioinformant.com/invitrx-baylx-covid-19.

Invitrx Therapeutics and Baylx, Inc are premier companies in the cell therapy industry. This partnership aims to bring a solution to the pandemic brought about by the COVID-19. Aside from this development, Invitrx Therapeutics is likewise pursuing multiple INDs for the company's other biotech products, and have other novel projects including CAR-T, Gene Therapies, and Immunotherapies under development. Mesenchymal stem cells hold great promise to treat COVID-19 patients due to their potential in inhibiting the overactivated immune system and promoting the recovery of pulmonary and other organs' failure in severe COVID-19 cases.

About Baylx, Inc.: Baylx, Inc. is a leading biopharmaceutical company developing novel and proprietary first and best-in-class cell-based therapies designed to improve the health and quality of human life. Baylx is focused on using a new class of living therapeutics with fresh human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells (hUC-MSC) for the treatment of a variety of medical disorders, particularly in the areas with significant unmet clinical need.

About Invitrx Therapeutics: Headquartered in Irvine, CA, is a global research-based life sciences company with more than 15 years of experience in the harvesting and isolation of stem cells in order to discover, develop, manufacture and commercialize innovative products. Invitrx Therapeutics' prime focus is in advancing the field of regenerative medicine through scientific research and development.

