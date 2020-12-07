The chatbot market is expected to grow by USD 1.11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will not be majorly impacted due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising popularity of live chats as an effective method of customer engagement and the increasing adoption of chatbot technologies to provide enhanced customer service is opening new several opportunities for market vendors. Besides, organizations across various industry verticals are increasingly adopting AI to make more informed decisions. Many such factors will foster market growth over the forecast period.

The advantages of chatbots over other customer support options are one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Chatbots can be integrated into various channels such as websites, email, SMS, or messaging applications through which users interact. They collect consumer data from support interactions and databases and provide a personalized experience to the customer. Also, they can recognize human emotions such as anger, confusion, fear, and joy. Many such advantages are increasing the adoption of chatbots among businesses, which is driving market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and standardization will hamper market growth.

Chatbot Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the market witnessed growth in the retail segment in 2019. This is due to the increased adoption of chatbots by e-commerce companies to provide an enhanced experience to customers. The market growth will be significant in the retail segment during the forecast period.

Chatbot Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 37% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. This is due to factors such as the high awareness of AI and its potential, increased demand for cost-effective and user-friendly chatbots, and the growing participation of online shoppers in live chats in the region.

Companies Covered:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Anboto Europe SL Co.

Apple Inc.

Creative Virtual Ltd.

eGain Corp.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

