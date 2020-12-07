Sollensys Corp. Acquires Login Custom Software, LLC

"Acquisition adds blockchain programming expertise to Sollensys"

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Sollensys Corp. (OTC PINK:SOLS) Sollensys Corp. today announced the acquisition of Login Custom Software, LLC.

Login Custom Software, LLC ("Login") is a Melbourne, Florida based technology, consulting, engineering and custom software development company. Login is dedicated to bringing software, web design and applications to life. Login also has deep experience in blockchain programming.

"We are very excited to bring the Login team and Sollensys team into one family. We feel that these additional programmers and engineers bring a significant boost to our research and development efforts," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp.

Mr. Beavers continues, "It can sometimes be difficult in our industry to attract qualified personnel, especially with blockchain experience. This acquisition goes a long way to providing us with more of the resources we require to continue providing high quality and innovative software to the rapidly growing cybersecurity market."

Matias Fernandez, managing partner of Login, stated "At Login we collaborate with our clients to create custom-made software applications to meet their unique industry challenges. Our experience in blockchain coding should be a helpful addition to the Sollensys team. With the integration of our consultants, engineers, and designers we hope to help build on their innovative product line.

Login offices will be combined into the Sollensys headquarters to help provide synergy.

More details are available on the company website.

ABOUT Login Custom Software, LLC.

Login is a software development company with a mission to bring clients the comfort and ease of use of a custom-made solution as well as the reliability of standard industrial software, without cumbersome and expensive unnecessary features. Login meets an increasing need for a software development company that can mold itself to the unique challenges in different fields, facilities, and clients. Their team of professionals and consultants offer highly specialized solutions to today's ever-changing online issues.

http://www.logincustomsoftware.com/

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP.

Sollensys Corp. ("Company") is a U.S. based, public company specializing in data management and preparation. The Sollensys Corp. team is comprised of academics, PhDs and industry experts with decades of data security management experience. Sollensys Corp. manufactures the Blockchain Archive Server that maintains a redundant, immutable backup of data. In this innovative product, redundant backups and blockchains work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within. Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive Server works with the client's existing equipment without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security already in place. The Blockchain Archive Server is compatible with virtually all hardware and software combinations currently in use.

The Company's Blockchain Archive Server encrypts, fragments and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. The product is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber attack. We believe that Sollensys Corp. is positioned to become a leader in commercial blockchain applications due to its technology's low cost and short time to implement, which is far less than existing solutions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this press release relating to the Company contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

