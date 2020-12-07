GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security Enforcer Platform

The unified ISE platform automates vital processes to secure a client's on-premise as well as cloud-hosted data

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global data leak prevention (DLP) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes GhangorCloud with the 2020 Global Technology Innovation Award. GhangorCloud is the only company currently providing fourth generation data protection through its Information Security Enforcer (ISE) platform. A unified platform with an intuitive user interface uniquely addresses the four core functions: data classification, data access control, DLP, and a cloud access security broker (CASB). As it is is fully-automated, it does away with common human errors in data protection processes and provides superior visibility through real-time incident monitoring.

"The ISE is the most advanced DLP and CASB platform in the market. It monitors the customer's ecosystem for accidental as well as malicious data leaks, whether the source is an employee, consultant, contractor, or third party, and prevents these leaks through its proprietary technology," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Competing solutions rely on machine learning to recognize confidential data, but in this method, the system leaks private information a few times before it can distinguish between types of data. ISE, on the other hand, immediately recognizes the difference through the company's proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms."

ISE views data for the first time and identifies whether the information is a human resources document, HIPAA-related data, or banking and financial information. It detects their security level rating in real time, eliminating downtime and data leaks, delivering a high return on investment, and increasing productivity while maintaining security. Moreover, when an employee classifies a document as public when it should be set to private, the platform recognizes whether it was by accident or design. GhangorCloud's platform also detects breaches and malware that 'hide' from competing technologies.

GhangorCloud's platform offers automated compliance controls that enable organizations to maintain their security posture. Its seamless, rapid integration process requires little to no training. Furthermore, the configuration period takes only one or two weeks, as GhangorCloud's platform is artificial intelligence-powered. In contrast, competing solutions require months or years to provide value or could become legacy by the time an organization begins to benefit from the solution.

"GhangorCloud works closely with prospective customers to ensure they understand the benefits ISE can provide, starting with a presentation and demonstration, and then presents a proof-of-concept. The company's strategy, unmatched technology, and customer-centric design have resulted in a near 100% customer win-rate," noted Tara Semon, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "GhangorCloud's spirit of innovation, along with outstanding customer support, has entrenched the company's market position as a true innovator."

