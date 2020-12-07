Novotel teams up with Disney and Pixar's all-new feature film "SOUL" for the second phase of their global collaboration with Disney and Pixar movies

PARIS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novotel, a leading brand within the Accor group, today announced their collaboration with Disney and Pixar's "SOUL" to provide its guests, fans and followers with a range of new and exciting features, including in-hotel experiences, one-of-a-kind augmented reality animations and more.

The multi-film collaboration, which began with Disney and Pixar's ONWARD, moves into its second phase with the international release of the new feature film SOUL. The family-friendly flick will be available exclusively on Disney+ on Dec. 25, 2020, and in theatres in countries where Disney+ is not available, taking viewers from the streets of New York City to The Great Before - a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth.

Throughout late 2020 and into 2021, guests will be surprised and delighted to access unique augmented reality games at Novotel properties in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australasia and Africa. Coming next, the rollout of new and exciting activities surrounding another film in the collaboration, LUCA, Pixar's next original movie that invites the audience to an unforgettable adventure on the Italian Riviera.

As part of the new collaboration, Novotel locations will be full of excitement, thanks to augmented reality games and animations inspired by SOUL's universe, accessible to each guest through their smart phone. QR codes positioned throughout the hotels will invite families to play, spend time together and appreciate delightful and surprising moments. Fans & followers will also be able to continue the fun at home with games accessible through Novotel's social media channels.

"Visiting families are a large part of our business, so working with Disney and Pixar movies makes perfect sense, as it allows us to further enhance the stay experience while creating emotional and meaningful connections with our guests," said Nadège Keryhuel, Vice President, Novotel Brand Experience at Accor. "We want to ensure that any visit to Novotel represents time well spent and these new experiences will help contribute to that, giving families more opportunities to bond, relax and enjoy spirited moments together."

Novotel has long welcomed families and children as important guests, even bestowing them with small gifts upon arrival. Families are given complimentary accommodation and breakfast for up to two children under the age of 16 in their room, or they can opt to book a second "family extra room" at a 50% discount. Families checking out on Sundays also enjoy a relaxed day with a 5:00 pm late departure option (subject to availability) - giving them even more time to enjoy lobby-level entertainment and play areas designed for all ages.

About Novotel

Novotel Hotels, Suites & Resorts offers destination hotels designed as comforting and energizing places where guests can 'press pause' and take time to enjoy the moments that really matter. The brand's wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services for business and leisure guests alike, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; 24/7 catering with nutritious choices; dedicated meeting spaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centers. Novotel, which has over 530 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

novotel.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney's Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.