Uplift Education's 2020 College March to Celebrate Seniors Will Be Virtual

Although the future may look uncertain due to this pandemic, what is certain is that postsecondary education remains a key component to future success, especially for first-generation and low-income students at Uplift.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Uplift Education is excited to announce our 6th annual College March, which will be held virtually for the first time! This special event will be held in December through Uplift's social media pages and website as a virtual video for each campus. Refer to this page for date and time for each campus: www.uplifteducation.org/collegemarch.

College March is an annual event celebrating our seniors and their hard work. They have spent years developing academic and social skills, writing essays, and exploring their college and career options, and this event is the point where their dreams and plans for the future are put into action. College March kicks off the application process as our seniors make their way to a symbolic mailbox that represents the completion/submission of their college or post-secondary applications. This event also allows their underclassmen peers a glimpse into what's in store for them when they become seniors. Traditionally, this event would bring 885 senior scholars to "march" through crowds of fellow scholars, staff, community supporters and family, cheering them on as they make their way to the mailbox. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic restricting large crowds and gatherings this year, it is the network's priority to ensure social distancing amongst our scholars and staff. Instead, a compilation video will be produced for each campus that will air on Uplift's social media pages and website.

College March furthers the college and career-bound culture and encourages the underclassmen in their pursuit of both. While we cannot match the energy of our live event, we are excited to watch the creativity and enthusiasm unfold in our creative, virtual platform!

Uplift students earn college degrees at a rate four times the national average of their peers and more than twice the average of students in the state of Texas. 100% of Uplift's eligible high schools were named among the Best High Schools in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report for 2020. All of our high schools were within the top 12%.

"Our scholars virtual march is symbolic of hours, days, and years of hard work and commitment that they put in. We could not be more proud of the way our seniors are maintaining their academic goals, often while working to help support their family. They have also shown amazing creativity and enthusiasm as they have built new traditions and memories for their senior year during a pandemic," said Yasmin Bhatia, Uplift CEO.

We encourage the community to post to social media using the hashtag Upliftcollegemarch to support our seniors. While we all adapt to this "new normal", we are confident that NOTHING has changed for our seniors as they prepare for their future. They are equipped with solid, globally-focused academic knowledge, key critical thinking skills, and strong leadership abilities.

"I love Uplift because of the opportunity they can give you; if it were not for Uplift, I do not think I would be where I am right now. Before going to Uplift, I honestly never thought about going to college and did not know what I wanted in a career; it really changed my life." - Roberto Moreno, Uplift Williams alumni, 2012 Graduate

"Having teachers truly believe in me really fueled my fire and pushed me to learn more and become a well-rounded scholar." - Mariah Steward, Uplift Luna alumni, 2016 Graduate

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

