The global ceramide market size is expected to grow by USD 90.09 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The growing demand for phytoceramides is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the threat of natural alternatives will hamper the market growth.
The growing demand for phytoceramides will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the ceramide market. Phytoceramides are natural and organic, which makes them highly popular for use in skincare products. The strong antioxidants present in phytoceramides work against the free radicals, thereby helping in preventing skin damage. Hence, phytoceramides are ideal for safe skin treatments and combating the natural effects of aging. Apart from slowing down the aging process, phytoceramides also help in hydrating the skin, removing bags under the eyes, and firming up the facial skin. Thus, the rising demand for natural and organic personal care products, will fuel the demand for phytoceramides and consequently boost the growth of the ceramide market during the forecast period.
Global Ceramide Market: Application Landscape
Ceramides are widely used in cosmetic products and related applications because of their fundamental properties. Ceramides offer targeted delivery and sweat and water resistance to cosmetic products. This increases their usability and makes them more appealing to consumers. The growing consumption of cosmetic products is likely to increase the demand for ceramides during the forecast period. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the pharmaceuticals and other segments.
Global Ceramide Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest ceramide market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increasing demand for personal care products and rising disposable incomes in developing countries are some of the factors that will significantly influence ceramide market growth in this region. Over 48% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for ceramide in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered
- Air Liquide SA
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Avanti Polar Lipids Inc.
- Croda International Plc
- Doosan Corp.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Jarchem Industries Inc.
- Kao Corp.
- TOYOBO Co. Ltd.
Ceramide Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in ceramide market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ceramide market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ceramide market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramide market vendors
