Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - Daura Capital Corp. (TSXV: DUR.P) (the "Company" or "Daura"), a capital pool company under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), is pleased to provide an update on the status of its proposed qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Estrella Gold S.A.C. ("Estrella"). Daura is also announcing the terms of a proposed bridge financing (the "Bridge Financing") to be completed prior to the completion of the proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Daura has made its initial filing with the TSXV for conditional approval to the terms of the proposed Qualifying Transaction and the acquisition of Estrella. Daura is continuing to work diligently towards the completion of the proposed Qualifying Transaction under the policies of the TSXV.

Bridge Financing

Daura announced that it also intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Bridge Financing") of up to 1,666,667 common shares at a price of $0.15 per share for total gross proceeds of $250,000. Net proceeds from the Bridge Financing will be used to fund costs associated with completing the Qualifying Transaction, and to loan to Estrella US$115,000 to be used by Estrella to make an option payment due on a certain mineral concession forming part of Estrella's mineral project located in north-central Peru. The loan to Estrella will be secured by the assets and property of Estrella, will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and will be repayable on or before June 30, 2021.

All securities issued under the Bridge Financing will be subject to hold periods expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance. Additional restrictions may apply under the rules of the TSXV and applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of any of the securities offered in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including the United States of America. The securities being offered as part of the Bridge Financing have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom.

Closing of the Bridge Financing and the loan to Estrella is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

