Encantos, an edtech company focused on inspiring kids to learn 21st century skills through its award-winning and culturally authentic brands,and Macmillan Children's Publishing Group have entered into a strategic publishing relationship covering all aspects of Encantos' publishing business. Macmillan will distribute Encantos' existing publishing catalog, as well as jointly develop new titles based on the critically acclaimed entertainment properties owned and managed by Encantos, as well as new properties Encantos will develop in the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005920/en/

Canticos (Photo: Business Wire)

Properties currently planned for joint development include the Emmy-nominated CANTICOS, the #1 bilingual preschool brand inspired by Latinx culture that helps children become kindergarten ready in two languages; the award-winning TINY TRAVELERS, the leading brand to help kids become "citizens of the world" teaching kids about geography, language and culture via immersive storytelling, activities, and games; and SKELETITOS, a new "Day of the Dead" inspired brand teaching kids how to overcome their fears and anxieties.

"Encantos is at the cutting edge of bringing diverse voices to children's entertainment and education. Their team is phenomenally creative and consistently discovers and nurtures new, underrepresented creators who tell stories inspired by culture with universal appeal. They are developing the properties that will be the touchstones of this next generation, the stories that will resonate and shape them," said Macmillan Children's Publishing Group President Jon Yaged. "I'm thrilled Encantos has chosen Macmillan as the new home for their publishing business."

"With over fifty percent of kids in America today being multicultural, there is an incredible hunger for more diverse voices. We work with authentic storytellers, to tell authentic stories with mass appeal from diverse perspectives," said Encantos Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Steven Wolfe Pereira. "However, we go way beyond just telling a simple story. We bring our stories to life through Storyteaching. We match each story with the 21st century learning, literacy, and life skills they best model. Encantos is leading the way with the stories that need to be told, with the skills that need to be taught, in the ways that children learn best."

"We are excited to partner with Encantos," said Liz Tzetzo, VP, Publisher Services and Distribution for Macmillan. "We look forward to substantially increasing distribution of Encantos's award-winning titles and properties in retail accounts and special markets, which will bring their books to an even larger audience in the United States, Canada and internationally."

A female-owned public benefit corporation, each Encantos brand supports a family-oriented social cause to give back to the community. To learn more, visit ?encantosbrands.com.

Macmillan Publishers is a global trade book publishing company with prominent imprints around the world. Macmillan publishes a broad range of award-winning books for children and adults in all categories and formats. U.S. publishers include Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Flatiron Books, Henry Holt Company, Macmillan Audio, Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, Picador, St. Martin's Press, and Tor Books. In the UK, Australia, India, and South Africa, Macmillan publishes under the Pan Macmillan name. The German company, Holtzbrinck Deutsche Buchverlage, includes among its imprints S. Fischer, Kiepenheuer Witsch, Rowohlt, and Droemer Knaur. Macmillan Publishers is a division of the Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, a large, family-owned media company headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

Encantos is an edtech company that creates award-winning storytelling to make learning fun. Focused on teaching 21st century learning, literacy, and life skills, Encantos builds direct-to-consumer brands that kids and parents love. These brands come to life in a blended learning approach, so that the subscription apps and boxes, animated series, books, puzzles and games all work together to inspire kids to learn through play. Encantos' family brands include the Emmy-nominated and 2 times Kidscreen award-winning #1 bilingual preschool brand Canticos, the Day of the Dead-inspired resilience brand Skeletitos, and the adventure-based travel brand Tiny Travelers. Encantos has received numerous industry awards and accolades from the AP, ASU GSV, CNN, Common Sense Media, Forbes, Kidscreen, Kirkus Reviews, NBC News, The New York Times, NPR, Parents Magazine, Publishers Weekly, Romper, School Library Journal, Univision and USA Today. Headquartered in Culver City, CA, Encantos is a proud Latinx-led and women-owned public benefit corporation that puts diversity, equality, and inclusion at the heart of everything it creates. For more information, visit encantosbrands.com and follow @encantosbrands on Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005920/en/

Contacts:

Molly Ellis, Executive Director of Publicity

Macmillan Children's Publishing Group

molly.ellis@macmillan.com



Carolina Dammert, Director of Partnerships

Encantos

press@encantos.co