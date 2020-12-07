Atomera, Inc: Atomera Announces Availability of MSTcad for Modeling Semiconductor Device Improvements with MST

MSTcad Accelerates Technology Development, Speeding Time to Market and Revenue

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary silicon-proven technology, today announced immediate availability of MSTcadTM, Mears Silicon Technology computer-aided design), a powerful software tool showcasing the advantages of using MST in a variety of semiconductor devices. This sophisticated mathematical model is now available to semiconductor engineers for use in Synopsys SentaurusTM, allowing them to develop innovative, high-performance products.

Atomera developed MSTcad by capturing the intricate physical properties and evolution of MST during the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The physical characteristics and electrical performance simulated with those models have been validated with actual silicon to confirm that the effects of integrating MST can be accurately predicted. MSTcad will be available in Sentaurus Process and Sentaurus Device simulation packages of Sentaurus for physical and electrical characterization, respectively.

"All major semiconductor suppliers continue to look for new materials like MST to help them advance their performance and power while minimizing cost," said Scott Bibaud, Atomera president and CEO. "Simulating the performance of MST-based CMOS devices allows our customers to reduce the time and cost required to develop highly competitive technologies and products and achieve predictable success. We believe this release of MSTcad will allow industry-wide adoption of MST, spanning process technologies from the legacy to the most advanced."

"Atomera's MSTcad integrates into Synopsys's market-leading Sentaurus TCAD platform to show how this new advanced material can help semiconductor manufacturers achieve heightened levels of performance," said Terry Ma, vice president of engineering, TCAD at Synopsys. "Synopsys is pleased to work with Atomera to bring this emerging technology to the industry."

Many semiconductor OEMs have large teams of TCAD engineers doing simulation of their next generation semiconductor devices. With the availability of MSTcad, this large, highly-skilled community will be able to find new, innovative ways of solving the industry's challenges by integrating MST into their semiconductor devices. This new tool will allow customers to deliver large-scale TCAD simulations to design better experiments, and to compare MST to their current processes or other materials under consideration.

Synopsys Sentaurus Details

Sentaurus is the industry-standard TCAD platform, which includes advanced multidimensional process and device simulators capable of simulating the processing and electrical, thermal, and optical characteristics of silicon-based and compound semiconductor devices. Sentaurus Device is a new-generation device simulator for designing and optimizing current and future semiconductor devices.

Mears Silicon Technology (MST) Details

Mears Silicon Technology is a patented, quantum-engineered material which can enhance transistors to deliver significantly better performance in today's electronics. MST is an ultra-thin film of reengineered semiconductor that incorporates layers of non-semiconductor material. This engineered silicon lattice has unique electrical properties which address several key device engineering challenges the industry currently faces as it seeks to reduce costs and lower power consumption. That means consumer electronics, such as mobile phones can have longer battery life, IOT devices can be made smaller, and cloud computing will become even more powerful.

Manufacturers can address their yield, power and performance challenges at a fraction of the cost of alternative approaches. Atomera breathes new life into semiconductor fabs by providing up to a full node of performance benefits to existing fab processes, empowering competitive new product designs in existing fabs. Atomera's patented material technology enables more efficient and better controlled current flow, leading to dramatic improvements in device performance and power efficiency

Availability

Atomera's MSTcad software is available now. Atomera plans to work closely with its current customer base and potential new users to model MSTcad in their target process flow.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. www.atomera.com

