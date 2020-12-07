The global bio-based platform chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as high production costs will hamper the market growth.

One of the primary factors driving the market growth is the high volatility of crude oil prices. The oil and gas industry is one of the major suppliers of raw materials to the platform chemicals market. Consequently, fluctuations in the crude oil prices affect the prices of the raw materials considerably, thereby affecting the costs of platform chemicals. In 2015, there was a significant drop in crude oil prices compared with the previous year. This has compelled vendors to seek alternative solutions to maintain their profit margins, thereby reducing the use of petroleum-derived feedstock chemicals. Also, the continuous supply of raw materials could be negatively affected by adverse weather conditions, national emergencies, natural disasters, supply shortages, and other events. Price fluctuations and non-availability of raw materials can affect the cost of the products and operations of the vendors. The above-mentioned factors are expected to play a crucial role in driving growth in the global bio-based platform chemicals market during the forecast period.

Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market: Type Landscape

The growing demand from the transportation, lubricants, and textile industries for the production of intermediates, such as resins, pH-control agents, and crosslinkers, is expected to drive the demand for bio-based platform chemicals during the forecast period. Therefore, the bio-based platform chemicals market share growth by the bio-1 4 diacids segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market: Geographic Landscape

Factors such as the shift in consumer preference toward environment-friendly products and the growing concerns regarding sustainability and effects of petroleum-based synthetic chemicalswill significantly drive bio-based platform chemicals market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for bio-based platform chemicals in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

