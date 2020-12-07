Engages Tandem Innovation Group to Assist in Securing a Strategic Alternative Business Interest

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - DXI Capital Corp. (TSXV: DXI.H) ("DXI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Sean Hodgins, CPA-CA, CPA (Illinois) has joined DXI as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and engaged the services of Tandem Innovation Group Inc. ("TIG") to assist in the search for a suitable business transaction.

Mr. Hodgins is a veteran of the high tech and life sciences industries with over 20 years in various senior management, board, and advisory roles. Mr. Hodgins is a co-founder of Tandem Innovation Group Inc., a professional advisory services firm with a network of over 175 part-time CFO advisors and business consultants across North America. Mr. Hodgins and TIG have an extensive network of contacts with various angel groups, accelerators, and venture capital firms to assist with sourcing potential businesses that might be suitable for a transaction with DXI Capital. Mr. Hodgins LinkedIn profile is here.

Mr. Hodgins will also replace David Cross, the Company's Interim CFO at YE 2020, to whom the Company extends its gratitude for his services during this period of 'reboot'.

About DXI Capital Corp.

DXI Capital Corp. is currently publicly traded on NEX (DXI.H). It recently divested itself of all hydrocarbon interests through the disposal of both its operating subsidiaries, maintaining a usable ~$50MM Capital/ NOL tax loss in DXI Capital, the public entity. The company is now pursuing alternative positive tailwind business interests. Should there be an opportunity you think DXI Capital should consider, please contact Mr. Hodgkinson by email above.

