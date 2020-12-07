Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der “Milliardenmacher” hat zugeschlagen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P6MY ISIN: CA69526L4001 Ticker-Symbol: 2NKM 
Tradegate
07.12.20
20:24 Uhr
0,670 Euro
+0,008
+1,21 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PACTON GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6560,68022:55
0,6580,69022:00
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2020 | 23:32
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacton Gold: Pacton Arranges $3m Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that it has arranged, subject to regulatory approval, a private placement of 2,000,000 flow-through shares (each a "FT Share") at $1.00 per FT Share for total gross proceeds of $2,000,000 and a private placement of 1,111,111 units (each a "Unit") at $0.90 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Placements"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each warrant exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $1.25 per share. The Warrants will be exercisable for two years from the date of issue, provided that if the common shares of the Company trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at a price of $1.75 or more for 10 consecutive trading days at any time (the "Acceleration Event"), then the Warrants will expire, subject to the Company's discretion, on the earlier of the expiry date and 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is 30 calendar days after the Company provides notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Acceleration Event has occurred.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The proceeds from the issuance of Units will be used for general working capital.

Finders' fees may be payable in whole or in part on the Placements, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued under the Placements will be subject to regulatory hold periods expiring four months from the date of issue.

The Placements are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pacton Gold
Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns a strategic portfolio of prospective projects in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.
Nav Dhaliwal
Interim President and CEO

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or info@pactongold.com.

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619856/Pacton-Arranges-3m-Financing

PACTON GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.