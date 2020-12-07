Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, and Cargill Inc. will emerge as major feed premix market participants during 2020-2024

The feed premix market is expected to grow by USD 1.96 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the feed premix market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005648/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feed Premix Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The feed premix market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Feed Premix Market Participants:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The company offers feed premix which helps the consumers to meet the evolving demands of manufacturers of pet food and treats.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Solutions, and Others. The company offers feed premix under the brand, Lutavit.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture, Animal nutrition, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Food Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Meat poultry, and Others. The company offers feed premix under the brand, Provimi.

Feed Premix Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Feed premix market is segmented as below:

Application Poultry Ruminants Swine Aquatic Animals Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The feed premix market is driven by an increased focus on animal health to prevent disease outbreaks. In addition, other factors such as high demand for poultry feed premixes are expected to trigger the feed premix market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

