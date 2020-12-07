Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - Majesta Minerals Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Verano Holdings, LLC. Further details relating to the transaction will follow upon execution of a definitive agreement.

