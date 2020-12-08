The new towing equipment market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005665/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Towing Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the towing equipment market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the motorization in emerging countries," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the towing equipment market size to grow by USD 1.59 billion during the period 2020-2024".

Towing Equipment MarketSegment Highlights for 2020

The towing equipment market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -7.25%.

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the passenger car in 2019. The rising growth of the e-commerce industry and the following increase in delivery services are driving the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be outstanding during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

53% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Factors such as the increasing purchase volume of cars and the growing need for higher social recognition are fostering the market growth in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for towing equipment in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market- Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market is segmented by product (automatic irrigation controllers, automatic irrigation sensors, automatic irrigation valves, automatic irrigation injectors, and automatic irrigation flow meters), end-user (agriculture, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Laser Cladding Equipment Market- Laser Cladding Equipment Market is segmented by power (high power and low power.), end-user (industrial, mining, power generation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The towing equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The towing equipment market is segmented by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Andersen Manufacturing Inc., Automatic Manufacturing Co., Bosal Nederland BV, Brink Group BV, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Dethmers Manufacturing Co., Horizon Global Corp., U Haul International Inc., Westin Automotive Inc., and Winston Products LLC

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005665/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/