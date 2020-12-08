Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Baker Hughes Co., Clariant International Ltd., and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA will emerge as major specialty fluids market participants during 2020-2024

The specialty fluids market is expected to grow by USD 7.59 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the specialty fluids market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Fluids Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The specialty fluids market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Specialty Fluids Market Participants:

Baker Hughes Co.

Baker Hughes Co.operates its business through segments such as Oilfield Services, Oilfield Equipment, Turbomachinery Process Solutions, and Digital Solutions. The company offers specialty drilling fluid.

Clariant International Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Care Chemicals, Catalysis, and Natural Resources. The company offers automotive brake fluids and coolants, aircraft anticing and deicing fluids, and other products.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA operates its business through segments such as High-Performance Solutions, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers products such as AmberGuard CS1, AmberLap S600, and others.

Specialty Fluids Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Specialty fluids market is segmented as below:

Application Aerosols Precision Cleaning Coolants Carrier Fluids Others

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The specialty fluids market is driven by the growing chemical industry in APAC. In addition, other factors such as rapid industrialization around the globe are expected to trigger the specialty fluids market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

