Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2020) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX)("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year agreement with Green Metrics Technologies Ltd ("Green Metrics") whereby the Company will act as a reseller of the Green Metrics BuildSense® suite of energy management solutions.

The solutions covered by this agreement include:

Build Aware - software and professional services that facilitate collection of energy usage data to benchmark an operation's baseline energy usage against peers; Build Sight - software and professional services that capture on-premise electrical and mechanical systems for further analysis of load and consumption patterns; Build Sense - hardware and professional services to install an energy management solution based on the insights generated from Build Aware and Build Sight, combined with an ongoing Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") monitoring solution.

TrustBIX has been granted an exclusive license to market and sell these solutions to the primary-production, retail, wholesale and manufacturing industries in the agriculture and agri-food sectors in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and China. According to Statistics Canada, there are over 75,000 medium-to-large-scale farming operations in Canada alone that represent one addressable market for these energy management solutions. Of this total, 13,000 are in beef production and feedlot operations, a market where TrustBIX has an established presence with its BIX and ViewTrak solutions. This number grows significantly when looking at the US market, where ViewTrak is also well established in feedlot operations with our Feedlot Solutions software suite.

This agreement marks TrustBIX's entry into a complementary line of business, which acknowledges the increasing importance of Environment, Social, and Governance ("ESG") considerations by customers and investors. The existing Strategic Sourcing solutions give processors and retailers insight into what food ingredients and attributes are available. Now, the Company can provide insights into how that food is produced. By quantifying baseline energy usage and reductions, TrustBIX can help processors reduce their Scope 3 emissions and show progress on ESG and sustainability initiatives in their supply chain.

"This is exciting news for TrustBIX. We have an opportunity to sell the BuildSense suite to our current BIX and ViewTrak customers. Not only can we reduce their energy consumption, but we can measure the reduced carbon footprint, making it possible for them to save money now and be ready for future opportunities in carbon credits and ecosystems services," said Hubert Lau, CEO of TrustBIX.

"This is a major milestone for Green Metrics. The privilege of bringing our BuildSense application to the global agricultural sector in partnership with TrustBIX, an innovative market leader, will turbocharge the positive impact we have on such a meaningful portion of the global economy. We believe TrustBIX and BuildSense together can meet the rising challenge of climate change by bringing data insights through Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence to the pursuit of global food sustainability," said Mike Kennedy, Founder and President of Green Metrics Technologies.

About BuildSense by Green Metrics

BuildSense is a software as a service (SaaS) that empowers building operators to deeply understand their assets and fully optimize building performance. BuildSense delivers this power through connected sensors that track building system data to learn and generate strategies that drive down building operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions. BuildSense provides strategies to reduce energy consumption using data driven algorithms to identify behavioural or physical building changes. BuildSense empowers building owners and managers to navigate the smart building marketplace. For more information, visit www.buildsense.io or email info@buildsense.io

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability. By addressing consumer and agri-food business demands, the Company has a goal to become the most trusted and largest source of third-party food traceability and sustainability information globally - Gate to Plate®. TrustBIX Inc.'s focus is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour. The Company's proprietary platform, BIX (Business infoXchange System), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative use of data and technology. Extensive R&D has allowed TrustBIX to create a new blockchain-derived technology to complement its mature and proven traceability systems. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, the Company can deliver independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain. ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes. For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/@TrustBIX_Inc , Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco, or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69706