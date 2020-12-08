Iconic KY Jelly Rebrands as Kynect

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the UK's leading lubricant brands* KY Jelly, unveils today its contemporary new look and brand name, Kynect.

KY Jelly, with its iconic brand heritage dating back to 1904, and often regarded as the generic term for lubricants, will use its new persona to communicate intimacy and connection.

Roger Scarlett-Smith, Executive Vice President UK at Thornton & Ross, the brand's manufacturer explains; "KY Jelly has built up a highly loyal customer base going back several generations. Our research shows that users appreciate the role it plays in facilitating connection and enhancing experience.

"By rebranding to Kynect, we will create a new and distinct brand positioning. Our marketing investment will focus on Kynection, the positive feel good effect from both the physical and emotional sides of relationships, reinforcing our position with loyal customers as well as attracting and engaging a new audience."

The new Kynect packaging will start to hit shelves from this week, carrying the message 'KY Jelly soon to be Kynect'. Cheshire-based brand agency Brandon was enlisted for the creative overhaul in developing the new brand identity.

Kynect is available in two sizes: 50ml and 75ml from major supermarkets, chemists and independent retailers, and also direct via Thornton & Ross https://shop.thorntonross.com/

For more information on their rebrand visit www.ky-jelly.co.uk

Or visit their brand new social channels @KynectUK (Facebook and Instagram)

*KY Jelly has 13.9% market share (by value) of the UK lubricant market, and KY Jelly 50ml is the #1 volume selling lubricant in the UK - IRI data w/e 5thSeptember 2020

About Thornton & Ross Ltd (manufacturers of Kynect)

Part of the STADA group, Thornton & Ross employs more than 500 people at its headquarters in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. With a strong track record of supplying the NHS with emollients and bone health products, the company offers a wide and diverse portfolio of generic pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and over the counter healthcare solutions including Covonia, Savlon and Oilatum as well as the marketing leading household disinfectant Zoflora. www.thorntonross.co.uk

About STADA Arzneimittel AG

STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a two-pillar strategy consisting of generics, including specialty pharmaceuticals and non-prescription consumer health products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. www.stada.com/investor-relations. As of December 31, 2019, STADA employed 11,100 people worldwide.

