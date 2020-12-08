Europcar Mobility Group, through its Vans Trucks Business Unit, announces today that it has signed a very innovative business partnership in Denmark with Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz. This business partnership is based on a Europcar long-term rental solution tailored around the needs of Post Nord, where Mercedes-Benz provides 25 e-vans and Europcar Mobility Group Denmark manages this fleet, from connectivity and data management to maintenance, ensuring a higher fleet availability.

Regulatory News:

Closing a 2020 year during which the Vans Trucks business of Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) activity showed strong resilience and momentum despite the Covid-19 crisis, this business partnership with Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz is the epitome of a new breed of integrated "long-term rental" solutions, leveraging technology, fleet management and quality of service, in close cooperation with OEMs.

The solution, tailored around Post Nord needs and expectations, includes:

25 new Mercedes-Benz eSprinters L2H2 11m3 vans, allowing a reduction of Post Nord CO2 emissions by 105 tons per year, in line with their CO2 neutrality by 2030 objective,

Full fleet support provided by Europcar (replacement vehicles, maintenance, repairs, peak fleet provision), as well as vehicle connectivity and data management.

Yvonne Leuschner, Europcar Mobility Group Vans Trucks Business Unit Director, declared:

"I would like to thank Post Nord for choosing us as their partner in the deployment and management of their electric fleet, as well as Mercedes-Benz for their close cooperation and support in designing this offer. Without forgetting, of course, the Vans Trucks Danish teams, who, under the leadership of Jesper Rasmussen, tailored this innovative and fully integrated offer around the needs of Post Nord.

Being able to engineer such solutions, which leverage technology through vehicle connectivity and data, fleet management and quality of service, makes us very optimistic for 2021, which we envisage with renewed ambitions, sticking to our daily commitment to playing a key role in our customers' value chain.

2020, despite the Covid-19 crisis, has once again demonstrated how relevant and agile the Vans Trucks business model of Europcar Mobility Group is and the great results produced by the implementation of our Supersites strategy, where the customers can find Vans Trucks experts, able to support the growth of their business.

In 2021, we intend to push even stronger, opening new supersites in Germany and Spain, building on the key assets that are our network and the expertise, as well as the strong commitment and dedication to customers, of our entire staff."

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs). Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific need and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website:

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207006019/en/

Contacts:

Commercial contacts

José Blanco Group Chief Sales Officer jose.blanco@europcar.com

Cédric Douls Chief Commercial Officer France Group B2B Sales Director cedric.douls@europcar.com

Press Relations

Valérie Sauteret valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud vincent.vevaud@europcar.com

Publicis Consultants

Judith Grandcoing judith.grandcoing@publicisconsultants.com