Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2020) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE:PSYC) (OTCQB: DCNPF) (formerly Duncan Park Holdings Corporation) (the "Company" or "Psyched") a life sciences company focused on the production and distribution of artisanal functional and psychedelic mushrooms, is pleased to announce that Aaron Slater has joined the advisory board of the Company to work with the team on exploring new markets for its products and identifying possible M&A opportunities.

"I have followed the development of Psyched Wellness for a considerable amount of time. The functional and psychedelic mushroom industry's role in enhancing the health and wellness of society is an important endeavor," says Aaron Slater. "I was attracted to Psyched Wellness opportunity due to well-developed business plan and related growth strategy. Jeff Stevens, executive management, and the Board of Directors form an experienced and talented team that will enhance shareholder value. I look forward to supporting them and the Company in realizing its tremendous potential.

Aaron Slater has over twenty-five years of experience in Corporate Finance, M&A and Merchant Banking. He has been involved in over US$8 billion in transactions including a number of buy-out deals in Latin America, USA and Canada following from which he continues to maintain his involvement through being a director or shareholder. Currently, Aaron is a shareholder and executive director of one of the largest organic farms in Latina America. Aaron has worked with various High Net Worth Individuals, Family Offices and Hedge Funds to provide them a private equity capability that includes deal sourcing, structuring, investment oversight and managing liquidity events. These efforts have resulted in numerous successful investments with a specific focus on agriculture, natural resources and sustainability.

Aaron was head of Corporate Finance in the Americas for Standard Bank Group focusing primarily in middle market companies. Prior to that he was with Royal Bank of Canada where he implemented and established a corporate finance and M&A product line for the private banking client base throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Previous to that Aaron was part of NationsBanc Montgomery Securities Investment Banking Group.

Aaron holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Western Ontario and an M.A. in International Relations from the University of Miami.

"I am thrilled to add Aaron to our advisory board, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in M&A and deal structuring that we believe will be hugely beneficial to the company as we and the industry continues to grow," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of the Company. "Having access to the Latin and South American markets provides us with a distinct edge, as so many natural psychedelic compounds have a long history of use and consumption in those markets."

The Company has also issued 250,000 options at a strike price of $0.225 to certain advisors and consultants.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to the distribution of mushroom-derived products and associated consumer packaged goods. The Company's objective is to create premium mushroom-derived products that have the potential to become a leading North American brand in the emerging functional food category. The Company is in the process of developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules designed to help with three health objectives: promote stress relief, relaxation and assist with restful sleeping.

