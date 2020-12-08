Small-footprint solar farms can get a purchase on distribution lines, they're virtually pop-up in terms of construction times, and they offer a smart development model that can be easily repeated. The Solarion Renewable Fund wants to let investors in on its clean little secret.From pv magazine Australia The new medium-scale utility solar sector is not about starting small, but about building fast. It's about easy connections to the grid, stable solar-to-substation marginal loss factors, and rapid, reliable returns on investment. Enter the sector's first dedicated investment vehicle, Solarion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...