Like Airbnb, but monetizing spare energy: "The first big step toward opening the door to a massively transactive grid."From pv magazine USA Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP) and OhmConnect are partnering to create Resi-Station, a 550 MW clean energy plant that will go live in California next month. At full scale, in three years, it will be the largest residential power plant in the world, said SIP and OhmConnect, a virtual power plant company that harnesses the power of a fleet of energy-saving homes and smart devices. "What we are doing with aggregated demand response and what Resi-Station ...

