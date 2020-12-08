Anzeige
08.12.2020
i3 Energy PLC Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE) is pleased to announce that, following the completion of regulatory due diligence and as outlined in the Company's admission document of 13th October 2020, John Festival has been appointed to the board of directors with immediate effect.

Majid Shafiq, CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of John to our board. His knowledge and experience operating in the Canadian oil and gas sector will be invaluable as we look to optimise and grow our Canadian business."

A list of Mr. Festival's current directorships together with those held within the last five years is set out below. John Larry Festival (aged 59) owns 64,798 ordinary shares in the Company (representing 0.009% of the Company's issued ordinary shares) and as per the plan announced in the Admission Document dated 11th August 2020, has been granted today 134,262 Re-priced options1 with an exercise price of £0.0001. Mr Festival has confirmed that there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Current Directorships

Athabasca Oil Corporation
Broadview Energy Ltd.
Compass Compression Holdings Ltd.
Gibson Energy Inc.

Previous Directorships (within 5 years)

BlackPearl Resources Inc.
International Petroleum Corp
Toscana Energy Income Corporation

Footnote:

1. As announced in the 11th August 2020 Admission Document, a proportion of the Re-priced options (as defined in the Admission Document) were reserved for former Toscana Energy Income Corporate (TEIC) employees who were expected to join i3 Energy plc following completion of the acquisition of TEIC.

CONTACT DETAILS:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Mirabaud Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 203 167 7221

Camarco

Georgia Edmonds, James Crothers, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/619922/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Non-Executive-Director

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
