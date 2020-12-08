Stockholm, December 8, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Atvexa AB's shares (short name ATVEXA B) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Atvexa is the 68th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Atvexa is a value driven holding company specialized in pre-schools and schools. The company and its 19 subsidiaries provide education to 14 400 children spread across 131 pre-schools and 30 schools. Atvexa has 3300 employees and operates in the greater Stockholm area, southern and western Sweden, southern and eastern Norway and a small operation in northern Germany. The company's vision is to create the best possibilities for children and pupils to grow. "After several years of work Atvexa now enters the next step on the journey", said Katarina Sjögren, CEO of Atvexa AB. "At Atvexa we are happy and proud to have the opportunity to take this new step in our development alongside our existing and new shareholders - to continue working to create the best conditions for all children and pupils to grow. We want to thank everyone who has contributed to Atvexa's journey so far and we look forward to continuing it together - I especially want to thank all our fantastic employees around Sweden, Norway and Germany who meet our children and pupils every day." "We are pleased to welcome Atvexa to the Main Market as they move from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Atvexa has been a part of the Nasdaq family since its listing in 2017 and has continued to develop and grow. We look forward to continue supporting their journey as they enter a new market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com