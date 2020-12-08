The global water utility monitoring system market size is poised to grow by USD 807.37 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005086/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing burden on water utilities owing to the need for water recycling and reuse is one of the key factors expected to trigger the growth of water utility monitoring system market size in the forthcoming years. There has been a significant rise in water recycling projects such as non-potable water systems. Such projects will further drive the water utility monitoring systems for proper integration and management of water utilities. The rising focus on moving beyond conventional water recycling projects to energy-efficient water recycling projects is also expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major water utility monitoring system market growth came from AMI segment. AMI in the water industry has been gaining traction, as water utilities are increasingly focusing on improving customer service and enhancing operational efficiency. Many water utilities in North America and Europe are switching from traditional water infrastructure to AMI.

Europe was the largest water utility monitoring system market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for water from the residential and commercial sectors will significantly drive water utility monitoring system market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global water utility monitoring system market is fragmented. Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter Inc., CGI Inc., Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, Liss Technologies Group LLC, LUMEL SA, ORBCOMM Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this water utility monitoring system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and Inferior Impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Increased Consumer Engagement Activities and Awareness Programs will be a Key Market Trend

Several consumer engagement activities and awareness programs are gaining traction, which is one of the key water utility monitoring system market trends. Various consumer education programs are being launched to create awareness about water conservation and educating consumers about several benefits of the implementation of smart water meters. Utility providers are also leveraging social media platforms and online channels for engaging with customers, leading to market growth.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Water Utility Monitoring System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist water utility monitoring system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the water utility monitoring system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the water utility monitoring system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water utility monitoring system market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market: The water and wastewater treatment chemicals market size has the potential to grow by USD 16.74 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA: The water desalination pumps market size in EMEA has the potential to grow by USD 103.59 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

AMI Market size and forecast 2019-2024

AMR Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Domestic Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aclara Technologies LLC

Badger Meter Inc.

CGI Inc.

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Liss Technologies Group LLC

LUMEL SA

ORBCOMM Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005086/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/