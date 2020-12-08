AAC Clyde Space is executing its growth strategy despite the pandemic. Q320 results reflect good organic progression, acquisitions should enhance performance and the recent capital raise facilitates further strategic investment. The recent xSPANCION agreement also provides a path to higher volume production and further developing space as a service (SaaS) content. We have modestly increased our revenue estimates for the continuing business, adding the Hyperion purchase that completed on 10 November. The SpaceQuest deal should complete by the year end.

