Adopting a guaranteed fraud protection model removed friction and frustration from the mattress brand's buying experience

International mattress brand Emma has selected Commerce Protection Platform provider Signifyd to help fuel its ongoing and dramatic growth as it continues on its mission to provide the world with a better night's sleep.

The direct-to-consumer mattress brand saw Signifyd as the ideal revenue optimization solution for its United Kingdom market given the two companies' intense focus on providing an exceptional customer experience for online buyers. Emma is in the vanguard of ecommerce enterprises that seek to build deep and direct relationships with their customers and Signifyd is among the ecommerce innovators that have made it a mission to enable the new wave of commerce.

"Signifyd has become a key piece of our competitive advantage. When other companies are losing customers to bad CX and friction in the checkout process, we gain market share," said Santosh Marrivagu, Emma's head of UK Ireland. "And the best part is, by achieving significant process innovations with Signifyd, we are able to pass benefits directly on to our customers. We can give our customers the best sleep experience at the best price and that keeps them coming back for more."

Emma has been a brilliant ecommerce success story since its launch in 2015. In 2018, it was named the fastest growing startup in Europe. In 2019, Emma achieved a record turnover of €150 million, a growth rate of 86% from the previous year. This year, Emma, which has expanded into 23 countries by now, aims to increase its revenue to even more than €240 million. And in June 2020, it announced that it had sold its one millionth mattress, putting to rest any questions about how its founders sleep at night.

The company was built on innovation and forward-thinking, embracing the mattress-in-a-box model early on. It's no wonder, then, that Emma also embraced the practice of building a modular ecommerce tech stack that optimizes operations in order to provide a peerless customer experience.

Enter Signifyd. The company's Commerce Protection Platform uses machine learning and big data to instantly identify fraudulent and legitimate orders. The platform automates order flow and provides a financial guarantee for any approved orders that turn out to be fraudulent.

With Signifyd's Revenue Protection solution, Emma discovered that Signifyd was approving 70% of the UK orders that 3-D Secure 1.0 would have declined. Signifyd very quickly moved Emma's order approval rate in the UK from 92% to over 98%. Within two and a half months, Emma was seeing a twelve times return on its investment in Signifyd.

More importantly, the move to Signifyd helped Emma improve upon its already legendary customer service. Each of the orders being declined represented a disappointed customer. Moreover, Signifyd's superior fraud protection meant that consumers were not being victimized by criminal rings seeking to profit by using stolen credentials and accounts.

"We are delighted to be working with one of Europe's premier mattress brands," said Signifyd Managing Director for Europe, Ed Whitehead. "Emma is an incredibly well-run, technology-focused enterprise, and to be able to move the needle on their revenue while helping them provide their customers with a frictionless buying experience is just fantastic."

About Emma

Emma The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and one of Europe's fastest-growing providers of mattresses, beds, and bedding. Founded in 2013 as Bettzeit GmbH by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller, the company is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany and operates globally. The company is made up of the brands Emma and Dunlopillo (Brand Rights: Germany and Austria). The flagship product is the Emma bed-in-a-box, which is currently available in 23 countries. The mattress is sold directly to consumers via an omni-channel customer experience that includes over 1,000 stores. The successful omni-channel strategy has been made possible by mutually beneficial partnerships with several retailers. Because of its outstanding growth in sales, Emma has quickly become one of the top 3 brands of its kind throughout Europe.

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Belfast and London.

