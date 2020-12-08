The blueplanet 155 TL3 and 165 TL3 inverters, designed for the large-scale segment, are claimed to offer 15% more power than their predecessor models without silicon carbide transistors.German inverter manufacturer Kaco new energy, a subsidiary of German industrial conglomerate Siemens, has unveiled two string inverters for applications in large-scale PV projects. The two transformerless devices, named blueplanet 155 TL3 and 165 TL3, have a power output of 155 and 165 kW, respectively. Both products rely on silicon carbide power transistors, which the manufacturer claims can provide the inverters ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
