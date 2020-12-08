Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.12.2020
Telemedizin-Hot Stock: Der "Milliardenmacher" hat zugeschlagen!
PR Newswire
08.12.2020 | 10:51
WageCan's Digital Asset Wealth Management Efforts Take a New Direction

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends data shows that searches for Bitcoin have increased to yearly highs following the asset's rally above $19,000, Bitcoin options market suggests investors preparing for all-time high. The borderless nature of Bitcoin and mainstream digital asset is extremely important, especially in countries suffering from high inflation rates and economic turmoil, the demand for Bitcoin is on the rise.

Being one of the first digital asset debit card providers since 2014, WageCan promises the easiest way to spend in and manage a digital asset portfolio that has been dedicated to providing the total solution for all kinds of asset management and distribution in the digital world. WageCan aims to be the next generation of investment tools to appeal to a global mass market.

Valuing cybersecurity to protect users' digital assets, WageCan partners with the leading cybersecurity firm CYBAVO and also acts as the exclusive agent of CYBAVO in North America. Multiple hacking attacks in recent months against cryptocurrency exchanges have again highlighted the pressing challenges that the digital currency ecosystem is facing. WageCan blockchain-based enterprise solutions will be secured with the highest standards in the industry by CYBAVO key management technology, whose cryptocurrency vault and wallet manager for enterprise ensures the highest standards of security to protect our customers' digital assets.

WageCan actively partners with several different major brands and companies, where the use of our technologies will have an exceptional Win-Win effect for the further overall development of the project and all partners. Dozens of wealth management projects are offered on our platform currently and users from around the world have made it a big part of their investment strategies. At present, users can not only trade and invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stablecoins, and other DeFi projects on the WageCan platform but also withdraw to the LuxPin physical debit cards, and LinkNode virtual prepaid cards effortlessly. The long-anticipated WageCan physical debit card function will also come back around the corner. Explore the WageCan DeFi on-board projects and enjoy high annualized returns regardless of market volatility.

Please head over to WageCan.com to get started today through our various social media handles. WageCan brings users a broad range of conveniences when it comes to being part of the world of digital asset adoption.

© 2020 PR Newswire
