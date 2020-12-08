The SaaS-based business analytics market is expected to grow by USD 7.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

The shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as system integration and interoperability issues will hamper the market growth.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: End-user Landscape

The retail sector is dynamic due to the continuous development of e-commerce technologies. Retailers maximize profits by implementing analytical tools and management information systems. The retailers can reduce their capital expenditure (CAPEX) by deploying cloud-based retail analytics solutions. They subscribe to an integrated suite of retail analytics solutions, which help them to connect with the various stakeholders in the supply chain management (SCM) systems. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the BFSI and healthcare segment.

SaaS-based Business Analytics Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest SaaS-based business analytics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing use of analytics solutions and services by the BFSI and the healthcare sectors will significantly drive SaaS-based business analytics market growth in this region over the forecast period. 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the critical markets for SaaS-based business analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America.

Companies Covered:

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Open Text Corp.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

