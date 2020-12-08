ModSquad's European Operations Centre Celebrates 5X Growth in First Five Years

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ModSquad, the on-demand customer engagement company, is commemorating the five-year anniversary of its European Operations Centre in Derry/Londonderry, Northern Ireland. ModSquad's presence in the region has proved crucial to the company's overall success, as European revenue is up nearly 500% since its opening. With UK-based agents (or "Mods") working on 77 projects globally, this Operations Centre remains a pivotal factor to ModSquad's growth.

Founded in 2007 in Sacramento, California (U.S.), ModSquad expanded its physical presence in Europe in 2015 with the opening of the Operations Centre in Derry/Londonderry. This location was seen as vital to the company's plan to strengthen business with European clients and further cement its global position. The opening created 100 job openings in Northern Ireland. With 80% of those in management being promoted from within, it is now one of the top high-performance businesses in Ireland, listed in the US-Ireland Top 50 companies , according to the New York-New Belfast Conference.

Complementing ModSquad's remote workforce model, the European Operations Centre gives the company a larger presence in the region and enables ModSquad to offer European clients onshore, offshore, and nearshore engagement services.

On the occasion of the anniversary, Stephen Dunne, Director, Client Services, said, "We continue to expand the team working in Derry and across the UK, offering customer engagement on a global scale. Our client roster includes organizations with consumers around the globe such as Vimeo, Warner Bros, The Topps Company, Tourism Ireland, and Wooga. The work we've provided for Tourism Ireland earned us Gold status at the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards, and put us as a Finalist in the 2020 European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards (ECCCSA) for Best Customer Engagement. We've been very pleased to establish a leading position in Europe through our work."

"The European Operations Centre has proven to be an essential part of ModSquad's overall business," said Amy Pritchard, Founder and CEO of ModSquad. "The Mods' talent and authentic passion for our clients' products, combined with our knowledge of the latest technology, tools and best practices, help create safe and amazing experiences for consumers and audiences in the EU and beyond."

Mods at the Derry/Londonderry location are a part of the 10,000+ global network of Mods who provide superior 24/7 customer support, content moderation, community management and social media services. The company's screening process ensures that only top performing Mods in the industry are deployed to active projects. ModSquad meets the challenge of providing flexibility, independence, and access to meaningful work to today's global workforce.

