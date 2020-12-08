Scientists in Canada have created a greenhouse that is exclusively heated by solar panels. The rooftop PV system is not connected to the grid, but is linked to four batteries with a total capacity of 5.56 kWh.A research team at Canada's Université de Sherbrooke has designed a greenhouse for fruits and vegetables that is heated and powered entirely by solar energy. The VG360 greenhouse prototype has internal dimensions of 3 meters by 6 meters. The scientists claim that a family of three to four people could use it to grow their own produce throughout the year. The energy generated by the small ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
