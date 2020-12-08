DJ SThree: Issue of Shares

SThree (STEM) SThree: Issue of Shares 08-Dec-2020 / 10:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 December 2020 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that today it issued 9,960 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 132,964,130 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 132,928,363 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 35,767 shares held in treasury. Kirsty Mulholland Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 89260 EQS News ID: 1153579 End of Announcement EQS News Service

