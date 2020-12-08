The new commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Rising Focus on Reducing Cooking Time," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The rising focus on reducing cooking time is one of the key factors driving market growth. Commercial wood-fired pizza ovens reduce the cooking time for end-users. This reduces the waiting time of customers and improves the overall customer experience while also achieving operational efficiency. End-users can deliver products to a maximum number of customers within a shorter period of time compared to other commercial pizza ovens. Commercial wood-fired pizza ovens take around 2-5 minutes for cooking. Moreover, the number of pizzas produced per hour is also higher in commercial wood-fired pizza ovens. The increased output, coupled with shorter cooking time, will attract many potential end-users to invest in the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market during the forecast period.

As the markets recover, Technavio expects the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size to grow by USD 12.83 million during the period 2020-2024.

Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 3.58%.

As commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens retain heat for long time periods, they are preferred by pizza manufacturers. Moreover, black wood-fired ovens get heated up very fast.

As a result, they are capable of rapidly baking food products such as pizzas. These factors have been driving the sales of commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens, driving the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market growth.

The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market share growth by the commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens segment.

Regional Analysis

29% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

Benefits such as customization and convenience will significantly influence the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Moreover, the fact that fast-casual pizza is one of the popular categories in the region, the sales of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens are expected to increase during the forecast period.

The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for commercial wood-fired pizza ovens in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is segmented by Product (Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens and Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co.

