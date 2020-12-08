Dingo and Newmont Join Forces to Create a Global Maintenance Partnership

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / ????Dingo, a leader in predictive maintenance software, today announced a global partnership with Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), the world's leading gold mining organization. The agreement will enable Newmont to accelerate the implementation of its remote Asset Health Monitoring support model, delivering advanced predictive maintenance driven insights to the Company's operations around the globe.

Digitalization is driving organizations to transform their physical operations and processes with technology. Asset-intensive organizations like mining need to garner insights from the vast array of data available in the connected world. For maintenance, this means understanding how an asset performs, predicting impending issues, and performing corrective maintenance at the optimal time.

The global partnership further cements a longstanding relationship that has delivered significant benefits by improving asset health and availability, reducing risk, and reducing costs by extending the life of components. Newmont will expand the use of Dingo's Trakka® maintenance software and services to manage the workflow generated from Newmont's Operations Support Hubs in Perth, Western Australia, and Denver, Colorado, providing continuous support to seven connected sites and hundreds of users.

"With Dingo's Trakka platform, Newmont will have a single source of truth to inform its predictive maintenance programs across the entire organization," said Jason Hill, Senior Director Operations Support Hubs. Newmont's Asset Health Analysts use Trakka to view and analyze condition monitoring data from various sources, including onboard machine health data, operational data, fluid analysis, visual inspections, and work history. This predictive analysis helps identify the corrective actions required to keep equipment running in optimal condition, and the recommendations flow directly into Newmont's work management process through an ERP integration.

"Trakka will enable our people to tap into the power of data to drive continuous improvements," said Jason Hill. "The common platform allows us to identify best practices and detect emerging issues. Taking the appropriate action, in either case, is critical to continuously improving our business. We are excited about the benefits of this global partnership for our teams and customers. We look forward to working closely with Dingo to transform how we approach maintenance in support of maximizing production at the lowest possible cost."

By utilizing the Dingo Trakka system, Newmont will streamline and standardize its predictive maintenance processes, tools and services worldwide. This centralized view will accelerate the adoption of consistent maintenance strategies, helping reduce costs and mitigate risk, while creating safer working conditions.

"We're proud to expand our longstanding relationship with Newmont," said Paul Higgins, Executive Chairman, Dingo. "Our software, coupled with our services, provide its global operations with increased visibility into the health and performance of equipment, which helps Newmont identify opportunities for continuous improvement and increase operational efficiency systemwide."

About DINGO

Dingo is the world leader in providing predictive maintenance solutions to the mining industry, currently managing the health of over US$13 billion worth of heavy equipment. Founded in 1991, our systems and expertise help companies quickly and cost-effectively implement world-class predictive maintenance programs. Dingo is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with offices in the U.S. and partners around the globe.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

