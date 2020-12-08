CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces New HOT Hemp Seeds!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2020 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. President & CEO, Lisa Nelson announced today that the company will be introducing another new product. This product is 3 different variations of CBD seeds & they will be available to purchase next week!

One seed we are working with is Berry Blossom. Berry Blossom comes from parents Chardonnay and Cherry Kandahar S1. Obviously, with such flavorful lineage, Cherry Blossom's popularity is apparent. Its Chardonnay ancestry develops beautiful, deep green buds with distinct purple and blue hues. Likely, this is due to the Black Rose in its genetics. At maturity, aromas of berry, pine, and cheese fill the air. Indeed, this pungent perfume gives a clear indication of its dense terpene content. Chardonnay is relatively low in CBD compared to other cannabinoid hemp varieties. However, the sheer beauty of Chardonnay ensures consistent market attraction. These seeds produce small to medium-sized plants that develop rather quickly compared to other CBD hemp strains. Growers can expect to harvest this indica strain within about eight or nine into flower.

Another seed we are working with is Sagan. Sagan is a true CBG with stable production and absolutely zero THC production. With homogenous growth, stable potency, consistent production and agricultural pricing, Sagan is the true CBG answer for agricultural production of CBG hemp. Sagan was produced through the work of both the labs of the agricultural Universities of Spain and the farms of Southern Spain. As an agricultural center of Europe, Spanish universities have long been at the forefront of genetic research for plants and food crops. Located southwest of Valencia, the fields of Bolbaite have been Europe's supplier of a large variety of citrus, tomatoes, and nut crops for centuries. The union of these cutting-edge researchers & scientists and these generational farmers has produced Sagan, a field and lab proven CBG hemp varietal never before made available to the public.

Lastly, we have Tsunami. Auto Tsunami is recommended for greenhouse production where blackout curtains (day neutral variety) are not in use. The cultivar produces short, bushy plants with a high flower to shoot/leaf ratio. Hemp flowers are large, bright green, and expansive with white pistils.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc.

